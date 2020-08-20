A celebration of life will be held for Marlow Salo, age 85, of New York Mills, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Marlow passed away on April 15, 2020.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Marlow’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service of New York Mills.
To plant a tree in memory of Marlow Salo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.