Marlys D. Beckman, 96, of Underwood, Minnesota, died on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her residence, with her family by her side.
Marlys Darlene was born on June 7, 1926, in Sverdrup Township, the daughter of Stafford and Lillian (Kolstad) Leitch III. She was baptized and confirmed at Rindal Lutheran Church in Underwood. Marlys attended rural country school in Sverdrup Township before graduating from Underwood High School in 1942.
On January 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Warren Eugene Beckman at the Sverdrup Parsonage. To this union came four children, Kathy, Paul, Steven and Susan. They lived and farmed in Sverdrup Township. Marlys was a homemaker and farmwife. She enjoyed being outside in nature working and helping out in the barns. She was a longtime member of Sverdrup Lutheran Church where she served on Ladies Aide and taught Sunday School. Marlys was a member of the Sverdrup Homemakers and American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at the Otter Tail Historical Society. Marlys was proud to live her whole life in Sverdrup Township. God bless the memory of Marlys Beckman.
Marlys enjoyed walking in the woods, playing cards, and spending time with her family especially making donuts or pancakes for her grandchildren. She was quite the seamstress and helped to make quilts for Lutheran World Relief.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Kaercher of Underwood, and Susan (Richard) Nelson of Northfield, MN; sons, Paul (Dianne) Beckman of Underwood and Steven Beckman of Underwood; grandchildren, Jason Kaercher, Nathan (Cindy) Kaercher, Laurie Beckman Yetzer (Dan), Kara (Mario Fuentes) Beckman, Amy Beckman, Teresa (Neal) Correy, Stacy (Tim) Hammes, Meghan (Patrick) Hayes, Joshua Nelson and Benjamin Nelson; great grandchildren, Victoria, Lars, Dane, Mauricio, Elliott, Laura (Tahj), Alexander, Branden, Kaleb, and Henry; a great-great grandson, Kai; brother, Duane (Joyce) Leitch of Apple Valley, MN, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stafford and Lillian; husband, Warren Beckman and two granddaughters, Brenda Beckman and Amanda Nelson; sisters, Joyce (Borgos) Boldt and Connie Bock and daughter-in-law, Robyn Beckman.
Visitation: Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 5-7 P.M., with a 6:30 prayer service at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at Sverdrup Lutheran Church, Underwood, MN.
Interment: Sverdrup Lutheran Cemetery, Underwood, MN
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Otter Tail County Historical Society or the Underwood Education Community Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Marlys Beckman.
Livestream available through Sverdrup Lutheran Church website.