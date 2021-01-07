Marlys Ellen Curtis, age 80, passed away quietly in the company of her spouse, Earl, and family on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her home in Rothsay.
A celebration of life service is planned for Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 11 a.m., at Foxhome Lutheran Church, Foxhome.
A visitation will be held one hour prior. Social distancing will be followed with masks required. Those choosing may view the service on livestream at www.JosephVertinandsons.com, where condolences for the family may be left.
