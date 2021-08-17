Marlys Kilde, 87, died Friday, August 13, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Marlys Mae Kilde (Herman) was born on June 14, 1934 in Ellsworth — the first of three daughters born to Martha and Ralph Herman — before moving to Campbell where she lived with her family.
She attended Fergus Falls Senior High her senior year of high school where she met Virgil Kilde whom she would marry in 1955. The two had five children in Fergus Falls and ran the Skyline Cafe at the airport before moving to Glendora, California, in 1968.
Following the death of her eldest son, Chad in 1989, Marlys and Virgil moved back to Fergus Falls where they ran the College Manor, Toppers, Amor Villa, Bagels and Brew, and Barringer’s Coffee House.
Marlys was a funny, smart, creative, caring and adventurous woman who loved to travel the world and spend time with her family. She was always up for an adventure, no matter how long or short it was. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were an immense source of pride for her. She loved to watch football and basketball, to bake and cook, and to make people laugh with her spry sense of humor.
She was loved and loved fiercely and will be missed so much by her family.
Marlys was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, little sister, Gail, and firstborn son, Chad.
She is survived by her youngest sister, Cheryl (Frank) Rainaldi, her daughters, Janna (Duane) Johnson, Dana Barringer (Dean Branch) and Sara (Todd) Bell, her son, Todd (Barbara) Kilde, her 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
