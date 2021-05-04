Marlys Myaer, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, April 30, 2021, peacefully at her home.
Marlys was born in Hibbing, on September 15, 1941, to Glyndon and Irene (Knutson) Grinder.
In January 1958, she married Douglas Rude, they had two children. Marlys married Allen Myaer June 8, 1963, the couple had one child.
She attended Fergus Falls Community College and worked at the State Hospital. She retired after 35-years at the Daily Journal. She was a waitress at Ten Mile Lake Steakhouse and numerous establishments in Fergus Falls.
Marlys was a member of the Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church and helped in the kitchen and the Eagles. She enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, spending time with her grandkids, and her drives in the afternoons.
Preceding her in death were her parents; both of her husbands, Douglas Rude and L. Myaer, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Marlys is survived by her children, Carey Rude, Tammey Shelton (Steve Leabo) and Sherri Marquard; grandchildren, Casey Rude, Aaron Rude, Trish (Brian) Thibodeau, Tiffany Shelton and Lyndie Prior; stepgrandchildren, Scott, Sarah, Travis, and Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Beau, Brooklynn, Bailee, Lillian, Marissa, Harley Jo, Hudson, Gabe, Roland, Amzie, Emilyn, Winston, Austin, Taylor, Alysyn, Raidyn, Serenity, Torryn, Malakhi, Ciara, Cheyenne and Sinder; great-great-grandchild, Saphira; siblings, Mavis (Rodney) Eggum and Larry Grinder, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate.
Interment will be Hjerdahl Cemetery, Elbow Lake, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.