Marlys May (Bekke) Torgerson, 94, formerly of Fergus Falls, died September 10, 2023.
Marlys was born May 11,1929 in Vining MN. She married Clayton Torgerson May 28,1950 in Vining. Marlys was a graduate of Battle Lake High School (1947) and St. Cloud Business College (1948). During her career she worked as a legal secretary for the Norman County Attorney, a Deputy Norman County Court Administrator, and as the Otter Tail County Chief Deputy Court Administrator, Civil Division. She retired in 1992 and they moved to Inver Grove Heights. After Clayton’s 2007 death she moved to Timber Hills Presbyterian Home. In 2022 she moved to Encore in North Branch.
Marlys was a loving mother and excellent homemaker. She always cared for others, helping family, friends, neighbors, and volunteering.
She was predeceased by her parents Martin and Magda (Stubskin) Bekke; husband Clayton Torgerson; sister Doris Anderson; brothers Kermitt, Nolan, and Walter Bekke. She is survived by, sons, Peter Torgerson (Pamela) of Washington Court House, OH, and Paul Torgerson (Sandra) of Rush City, MN; grandchildren, Eric Torgerson (Amanda) of Columbus OH, Andrea Hark (James) of Dublin OH, and Andrew Torgerson (Kimberly) of Eau Claire WI; great grandchildren, Blaise and Jude Torgerson, James and Jaxon Hark, and Cole and Finn Torgerson; sister, Shirley Johnson (Calvin), and sister-in-laws Nancy Bekke (Nolan) and Sandra Torgerson (Donald), and brother-in-law, Dewey Anderson (Doris). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were with Roberts Funeral & Cremation Chapel, Inver Grove Heights.
