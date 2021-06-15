Martha Virginia Sundberg Buchholz, age 96, died June 13, 2021 at Perham Living. She was born October 20, 1924 at the family farm in Richville to John and Ottilia (Strandberg) Bjorklund. Martha was baptized, confirmed and became a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Richville.
Martha attended grade school at District 272 in Richville and later graduated from Perham High School in 1942. Then she went to Fargo and joined the Cadet Nurse Corp, working at St. Luke’s Hospital. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1947 and was an affiliate at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Then she returned to Minnesota and worked at the University of Minnesota Hospital and Minneapolis General Hospital (now Hennepin County Hospital) as an operating room nurse. While at the University of Minnesota, Martha was one of the nurses that assisted Drs. Varco and Lillellija who performed the first open heart surgery in Minnesota.
Martha was an avid gardener. She was active in church and her community. She loved going to the senior center in Richville to play cards and help out. She was also a hospice volunteer and caregiver. Many would know her as “the Honey Lady” in Richville.
Martha was united in marriage to Clarence (Kelly) Sundberg in 1952. Martha, Kelly and family were self-employed in the apiary/honey business for more than 50 years. To this union four children were born; Douglas (Gail) Sundberg of Richville, Carol Paurus (Jerry Claus) of Menagha/Enderlin, North Dakota, Gary Sundberg of Ottertail, and Sylvia (Dale) Minnerath of Sartell. Grandchildren include Patrick (Sara) Sundberg, Matthew (Devon) Sundberg, Curt (Faith) Paurus, Joy (Jason) Cooley, Brita (Nick) Bush, Brian Sundberg and Margaret, Carl, Clare, Lizzy and Eric Minnerath. Great-grandchildren include Sophia and Samuel Sundberg; Calvin Sundberg; Tomi Jo, Zachary and William Paurus; Taylor (Kyndall) and Hunter Cooley; Brynlee Bush. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Gunness.
Martha remarried Henry Buchholz in 1991. They were blessed with 14 years of marriage. Stepchildren include: Keith Buchholz of Michigan, Steven Buchholz of California, Karen (Tom) Puffe of Thief River Falls and Glenn (Amy) Buchholz of Michigan. Also, nine stepgrandchildren and one step great grandchild.
Martha was preceded in death by her first husband, Kelly; parents; brothers, Allan, Clarence and Harry; sister, Gunhild; second husband, Henry; stepsons, Allen and Duane; stepdaughter, Cynthia; and one stepgranddaughter.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 17 from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham. Visitation will continue Friday, June 18 from 12-1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Richville.
