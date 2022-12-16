Born April 17,1930 in Fergus Falls MN, passed of natural causes on December 7, 2022 in Nampa Idaho.
Marvin was born to Johann Albin and Amy Adeline Bloomquist of Fergus Falls MN, immigrants of Sweden.
Marvin graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1948. Graduated Northwest Nazarene College in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts in music theory and Bachelor of Arts in Voice. Marvin joined the Air Force in that same year in 1953. There he met his wife Wanda Mae Nesmith at church. They were married August 28, 1956, in Cushing Oklahoma. The happy couple moved to Minneapolis Minnesota where Marvin began his graduate work at the University of Minnesota; he also was minister of music at First Church of the Nazarene. On June 12, 1958, they welcomed their first child Brenda Kay Bloomquist-Paige. When Brenda was three months old they made their way back to Nampa Idaho, were Marvin would begin his career at Northwest Nazarene College, teaching voice, director of the men’s Glee Club as well as direct the music at First Church of the Nazarene in Nampa Idaho. He continued his education several summers in Bolder Colorado. During this time, they welcomed their only son May 12, 1965, Craig Michael Bloomquist. Later the family would move to Kansas City Missouri to complete his PhD in Voice and Vocal Performance.
