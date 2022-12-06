Marvin Dale Otto, 87, of Fergus Falls, passed away December 2, 2022, at Twin Town Villa Assisted Living in Breckenridge, MN, surrounded by family.
Marv was born August 4, 1935 to parents Herbert and Eda (Hintz) Otto in Storm Lake, Iowa. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. He grew up on the family farm before graduating from Hayes High School in 1953. On September 4, 1960, he was united in marriage to Frances (Howard). To this union three children were born: Chris, Tim, and Kathy. Marv worked as a long-haul truck driver for a few years. He also sold and delivered livestock feed. He was most proud of over 30 years of employment with the city of Storm Lake, Iowa Street Department.
In 2008, Marv and Fran moved to Fergus Falls, MN and became members of Trinity Lutheran Church. While retired, they spent summers with their family at Otter Tail Lake Campground where Marv was a caretaker for many years, contributing to the campground’s development and growth.
Marv was a lifelong bowler, participating in Men’s League and volunteering his time to the junior bowling program for youth. He was also an avid fisherman, spending time on the water sharing his love of fishing with friends and family. He loved talking with others about his faith and his family, especially about how proud he was of his grandkids.
Marv is preceded in death by his wife Frances; brother Arlin; son-in-law Brian Sherman; brother-in-law Howard Bonar; and great-granddaughter Gabrielle.
He is survived by his children Chris (Kevin) Ehlert, Tim (Sharon Perry) Otto, Kathy Otto; grandchildren Sarah (Ben), Kathy Dale (Tim), John (Brooke), Matt (Lacey), Shantel, Tim Austin (Misty), Mariah (Andrew); great-grandchildren Nora, Evan, Lucy, Zinnia, Emery, Brian, Savannah, Jayden; and his sister Darlene.
Funeral Service to be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, MN.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN and will be continued 9:30 AM the next morning at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone