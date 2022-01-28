Mary Ann Campbell
1934-2021
Mary Ann (Pearson) Campbell of Redding, California, formerly of Fergus Falls, died on December 1, 2021, from complications of a stroke at the age of 87.
She was born to the late Oscar and Anna (Gudmundson) Pearson on October 5, 1934, in Hallock. She grew up on the Pearson farm in Lake Bronson, the second youngest of six children, and graduated first in her high school class. She pursued nurses training at the Methodist-Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1958. At the time of her discharge in 1963, she held the rank of First Lieutenant. While stationed at RAF Mildenhall in the U.K., she met Dr. James G. Campbell. They married in 1962, in Pomona, California, and lived briefly in San Francisco before moving to Redding, California, where her then-husband established his medical practice (they divorced in 1983). In Redding, Mary Ann served on the Shasta Medical Society’s Women’s Auxiliary and on the Shasta County Mental Health Advisory Board. Among many other volunteer activities, she organized a huge group of volunteers to catalog all of the books in the new library of St. Joseph Elementary School, which her children Andrea and David attended. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration from California State University, Chico, and worked for an advertising agency in Redding. After earning a Master’s Degree in healthcare administration and mental health services for geriatric populations, also from CSUC, she was an activities director for an adult day care center and later opened Campbell House, a residential care facility for older women.
After retiring in 2000, she moved to Fergus Falls, where her late brother, Wallace Pearson, who was a long-time teacher and coach, lived with his wife Patricia and their children Keith Pearson, Kristi Edman and Kevin Pearson and their families. When her daughter, Andrea’s children were small, she often traveled to the Boston area to help out. She also lived in Redding for nearly two years to help care for her son David’s child after his wife was paralyzed in a car accident, returning in the winters thereafter. In October 2021, she moved back to Redding to live next door to her son David and his family full time.
Mary Ann had a fine eye for crafts of all kinds, sewing her children’s clothing, making jeweled ball Christmas ornaments and knitting earlier in life, concentrating on cross-stitch later on. She absolutely loved playing cards, as her boisterous band of bridge and poker friends in Fergus knows — we are so grateful for the good times that she shared with those fun ladies. She loved to travel and to talk about traveling. She was also an eager student of other cultures and religions and had an extensive collection of history books. She adored her grandchildren, Logan and Kennah Campbell of Redding, and Henry and Daniel Feinstein of Arlington, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her son, David and his wife Marcella Wagner of Redding, and daughter, Andrea and her husband Allen Feinstein of Arlington as well as her sister-in-law Patty Pearson of Fergus, many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children and extended family.
A celebration of her life will be held in summer 2022 in Fergus. Please contact her daughter Andrea at andreacampbellmit@gmail.com for details.