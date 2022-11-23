Mary Ann Scramstad, 74, Fergus Falls, MN, formerly of Grand Forks, ND, died November 16, 2022 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, ND.
Mary Ann Scramstad was born August 23, 1948 the daughter of Donald M. and Idamae Jean (Yarman) Scramstad in Grand Forks, ND. She was raised and educated in Grand Forks and graduated from Central High School in 1966. She attended the University of North Dakota and graduated with a degree in business in 1970.
Mary Ann worked in Minneapolis, MN for two years, returned to Grand Forks and worked for the University of North Dakota for several years. Mary Ann then moved to Omaha, NE and was employed at the Medical School at Creighton University as the administrative assistant to the Dean of the Medical School. Mary Ann retired from Creighton University in 2006 and moved to Denver, Colorado where she volunteered at the City and County of Denver historical society. She moved to Fergus Falls in 2016 and volunteered at the Otter Tail County historical society transposing obituaries from paper records to the county’s database.
Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Martin (Linda) Scramstad, Detroit Lakes, MN., niece Corey and nephew, Kirk. Her sister, Carol (Ron) Ting Hilo, HI and nephew, Chris. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
