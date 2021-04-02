Mary Brown, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home in rural Menahga, on April 1, 2021. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Corliss Township, rural Perham. As per Mary’s request a private family funeral and graveside service will be held at Spruce Grove Union Cemetery, rural Frazee.
