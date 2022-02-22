Mary H. Fixsen of Edina, MN, 80, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gerald (Jerry) W. Fixsen and is survived by their daughters, Kari (Robert) Molhoek and Keena Derrick, both of Edina, and grandchildren, William, Henry, Daniel, Andrew, and Liv; her former husband, Paul R. Holmberg, their daughter, Kirsten Cameron of Montana, and grandchildren, John, Elizabeth, and George. She also is survived by her sisters, Ardis Searles, Helen Rix, and Brenda (Patrick) Kava, and brothers, Donald Overgaard and Paul Overgaard. Mary was born in Fergus Falls, MN on February 27, 1941, to Mabel and Archie Overgaard and grew up on the family farm in Dalton, MN. She had fond memories of her time on the farm, especially of her pet lamb, which she infamously snuck into her room one night. Mary was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Dalton, MN, graduated from West Center School of Agriculture in Morris, MN, and then went on to take some college classes. Mary’s gifts were a combination of caring, creativity, and fun, which all manifested in her career and personal passions. She ran a home-based arts and crafts business and events with Make It Macrame and Unique Boutique, and she enjoyed a successful career in residential property management, working for Shelter Corporation, where she was recognized multiple times as manager of the year. Mary’s kind spirit made her a welcomed volunteer whether as a greeter at several churches she attended or leading the unofficial welcome team at York Gardens. Many of the residents’ family members at York Gardens recognized Mary for helping their loved ones transition into assisted living. She was passionate about being outdoors, loved nature, and created and tended to landscaping and gardens that would make professionals jealous. When she wasn’t outdoors, Mary often could be found cooking and baking; her Norwegian meatballs and sun buckles were family favorites. She also had a lifelong passion for architecture and a special interest in Frank Lloyd Wright’s work. Mary was fond of adventure and enjoyed taking airplane trips with Jerry as the pilot. (Well, most of the time she enjoyed them!) Most of all, Mary loved her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and Norway. We would like to extend a special thanks to the Health Partners hospice team that provided such wonderful care and in-home support over the last seven months.Instead of flowers, please make donations to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (https://arb.umn.edu/) at U of M Landscape Arboretum, PO Box 860647, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0082.
Interment for immediate family will be held at Fort Snelling, and a celebration of Mary’s life will be held in June at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.