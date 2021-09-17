Mary Graf Sep 17, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Mary Graf, 88, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Graf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Eagles Gaming is hiring! Executive Director Nurses & Medical staff WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Head Start Assistant Teacher/Aide U of M Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff and Substance Abuse Specialist Service Technician - Elbow Lake View all job listings > See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 18, 2021 2 hrs ago