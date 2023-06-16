Mary Lee Gubrud of Henning, MN passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after a long struggle with dementia.
Mary was born May 2, 1941, to Ann and Harry Barton in Watertown, South Dakota. Mary had three siblings: Debra “Debbie”, Bette Kaye and Harry “Chip” Barton. She attended and graduated from high school in Watertown. Following high school she attended South Dakota State in Brookings where she received her Bachelor's Degree in nursing.
Mary met Duane Gubrud while attending South Dakota State and they were married on April 18, 1965, at Canby, Minnesota. Following their marriage they lived in Kearney and North Platte, Nebraska and in 1973 moved to the Fergus Falls area. They have lived at their present home on Battle Lake since 1991.
After working as a nurse for several years Mary decided to attend seminary where she received a Master's of Divinity Degree. Her favorite job was being a parish nurse at Bethel Lutheran Church where she was a member.
Mary's hobbies included gardening, birding in Texas during the winter months, as well as trips to Australia where her sister lived, Israel, the far East and Europe.
Mary is survived by her husband, Duane; two children, Mary Catherine “Cathi” Nilson of Henning and David Gubrud of Willmar; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 AM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls with a visitation beginning an hour prior.
Clergy: Reverend Ed Monson.
Burial: Girard Cemetery, rural Henning at a later date.
