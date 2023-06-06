Mary Louise (Fix) Hanson, 83, of Underwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023 surrounded by her children. Mary was born on July 10,1939 to Bert and Audrey Fix whose love of adventure and one another taught Mary valuable lessons that she would pass onto her own family.
In November of 2020, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Gordon Hanson. Mary and Gordon retired from their long careers in the year 2000 but retirement didn’t necessarily mean relaxation. Mary was a beacon of strength in her community, volunteering with the Underwood Lions Club for many years, serving ice cream and root beer floats in the hot summers and driving the golf cart in many parades as her grandchildren threw candy to the excited crowd. Mary was also very proud of her involvement in Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to seniors for over 10 years, once again involving her grandchildren who would sometimes deliver meals with her and Gordy, showing them what it meant to work hard for those in need.
Mary’s dedication to her community and to giving her time and energy to those in need was one of the many things that made Mary such a strong role model to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She faced everything that was thrown at her with strength and resolve, and always did her best to keep up with Gordy’s never-ending energy with an endless amount of love and support.
Preceding Mary in death was her daughter Robbin Williams, granddaughter Crystal Williams and daughter-in-law Carol Williams.
Mary is survived by her children, Jackie Davison, Jeff Williams, Jill Berglund, and Randy (Angie) Williams, Robin (Brent) Aberg; sister, Christina (Phil) Kitchen, and 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren who will miss her greatly.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
