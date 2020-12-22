Mary Humphrey, age 79, of Pelican Rapids, passed away on December 20, 2020, at Pelican Valley Senior Living in Pelican Rapids. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of family and friends, no services are to be held at this time.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Mary’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Humphrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.