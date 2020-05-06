Mary Jane Mavis, 87, of Fergus Falls, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, May 3, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Mary Jane was born in Barrett Hospital, on April 15, 1933, to Claude and Esther (Olson) Beach. When she was 8 years old the family moved to a farm north of Ashby. She was baptized at the Lein Lutheran Church in Barrett and confirmed at Pelican Lake Lutheran Church in Ashby. Mary Jane graduated from Ashby High School in 1951. After graduation she went to work at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fergus Falls for six months and then she worked for the Otter Tail County Auditor for four and a half years, ending up as head bookkeeper.
On September 28, 1957, Mary Jane married Duane Mavis at Trinity Church in Fergus Falls, together they farmed the Mavis family farm; three children were born to this union, Bradley, Robert and Janelle.
Mary Jane loved her large flower beds and large garden, mowing lawn, helping on the farm, freezing vegetables and making meals for the hired men. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, East Friberg. She taught Sunday School, was the secretary for Ladies Aide, of which she was a member.
She and Duane traveled to Billings, Yellowstone National Park, Teton National Park, Helena, Montana, Seattle, California, Tijuana, Mexico, Arizona, Grand Canyon, North Carolina, Texas, Washington D.C, Hawaii, and Glacier National Park. They loved to travel together.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Claude and Esther Beach; sister, Phyllis Strissel; brother-in-law, Gaylord Strissel; sister-in-law, Darlene Beach, and nephews, Lonny and Richard Beach.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Duane of Erhard; brother, Robert Beach of Fargo; children, Bradley of California, Robert of Erhard, and Janelle of North Carolina; in-laws, Lloyd and Olga Mavis of Minneapolis, Carol Mavis of Seattle, and Isabelle Mavis of Helena, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
