Mary Jane Mavis, 87, of Fergus Falls, went home to be with her Lord Sunday morning, May 3, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday June 19, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls. Attendance will be limited as required by the state and local authorities and the CDC.
The Rev. Craig Palach will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
