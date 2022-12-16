Mary L. Meyer
1930-2022
Mary L. Meyer, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Mary Louise Nennig was born September 3, 1930 to Michael and Viola (Wanek) Nennig in Brandrup Township, Wilkin County. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Brandrup Township. She worked as a hired girl for the Hoffman family at the age of 15, until she and Cyril Meyer married on November 3, 1948 in Fairmount, ND.
After Cyril and Mary married, she worked as a homemaker. Later in her married life as the four children came along, Mary took in sewing and alterations and also began baking and decorating all kinds of cakes … wedding, birthday, anniversary, etc. She became very well-known in the area for her beautiful and delicious cakes. At Christmas time her cookies were works of art and people from all over the area ordered them.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Church choir, Christian Mothers, and church circle.
Some of her favorite past-times were baking, sewing, crafting, needle work, gardening, and traveling when Cyril was living.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Cyril Meyer; a child, Frances Meyer in infancy; her parents, Michael and Viola Nennig; parents-in-law, Matthew and Hattie Meyer; brother, Arnold Nennig, and brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Dorothy) Meyer, Geneva (Raymond) Baker, Mary (Clem) Paczkowski, Agnes (George) Ista, Anthony (Mary Lou) Meyer, Raymond Meyer, Anna Marie (John) Borchhert, Phyllis Meyer, Rita (Ronald) Roberts, Gary Meyer, Daniel Meyer, Darrel Meyer, Connie Nennig, and Russell Leinen.
Mary is survived by her children, David (Linette) Meyer, Carolyn (Rick) DeFries, Gloria (Nathan) Matz, and Mark (Beth) Meyer all of Breckenridge; grandchildren, Jason, Trevor, Shane (Christy), and Brett (Sarah) Meyer, Nicole (Steve) Arnhalt, Matthew (Heather) Matz, Jennifer Hass, Kyle (Kate) Meyer, and Samantha (Jack) Kelly; great-grandchildren, Isabella Matz and Bailey Evans; step-grandchildren, Michelle (fiancé, Carson Yaggie) Arnhalt, Luke Arnhalt, Kaitlin Arnhalt, Paige and Jake Meyer, Grayson, Gwendolynn, Julian, and Emmet Meyer, Jackson and Jordyn Hass, Finnigan Kelly, Jadah and Lauren Kelly; sister, Francis Iken of Moorhead and Laura Leinen of Doran, and sisters-in-law, KayAnn Meyer of Fairmount, ND and Trudy Meyer of Fargo, along with many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held.
Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Fairmount, ND.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.