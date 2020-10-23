Mary Margaret Lindenfelser, 81, of Richville died peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls with family by her side.
Mary was born February 25, 1939, in St. Michael to Leander and Sophie (Jeab) Goeb. She was baptized and graduated from St. Michael.
On July 19, 1958, she married Donald John Lindenfelser and together raised their six children on the family farm.
Mary enjoyed fishing, gardening, bowling, snowmobiling, canning and baking. She was a Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan, and was active in her church. Mary always enjoyed her lottery tickets and playing poker too! She loved her children, spoiled her grandchildren, and valued each moment she got to spend with her family.
She is survived by her children, Janet Lindenfelser of Moorhead, Patty (Larry) Haugen of Fergus Falls, Linda Lindenfelser of Moorhead, Nancy (Milt) Kopet of Clitherall and Daniel (Trayce) Lindenfelser of Cle Elum, Washington; grandchildren, Tyler (Charity) Haugen, Michael (Amanda) Haugen, Amanda Davis, Derek (Alisha) Haugen, Emily Davis, Cecily (Dominic) Cavicchia, Bobby Cecil, Scotty Davis, Kaylee (Monrico) Green, Joseph (Nicollette) Kopet, Lydia Lindenfelser, Alexander Lindenfelser, Emma Rude, Danielle Lindenfelser, Erika Rude and Brin Rude; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Mary) Goeb, Ron (Marlene) Goeb, Helen Haus, Alice (Fred) Vetsch, Paul (Anny) Goeb, Ruthanne (Rick) Lehn, Bill Goeb and Sue (Ero) Mattila; with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don, son, Dennis Lindenfelser; granddaughter, Nicole Cecil; great-grandchildren, Ashton Collier and Miles Davis; siblings, Robert Goeb and Carl Goeb.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28 at the St. James Catholic Church of rural Underwood, with visitation one-hour prior at the church. Livestreaming and a filming of the funeral will be on the Glende Nilson website. Burial will be in the St. James Catholic Cemetery. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is assisting the family. www.GlendeNilson.com.