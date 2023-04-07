Mary Loll

Mary Loll, age 82, of Wahpeton, ND, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND. St. John’s Catholic Church will hold the visitation from 5 pm to 7 pm Monday, April 10, 2023, with a prayer service at 7 pm and the funeral at 11 am, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with a visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

