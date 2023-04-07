Mary Loll, age 82, of Wahpeton, ND, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND. St. John’s Catholic Church will hold the visitation from 5 pm to 7 pm Monday, April 10, 2023, with a prayer service at 7 pm and the funeral at 11 am, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with a visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Mary was born in Hankinson, North Dakota, on April 18, 1940, to Adolf and Marguerite Erb. She graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1958 and then pursued a nursing degree at the State Science School, now known as North Dakota State College of Science. Her heart diligently cared for others, and Mary worked as a licensed practical nurse for St. Gerard’s Hospice in Hankinson. Most of her nursing career was dedicated to the elderly community, and she worked with various nursing homes. For over 16 years, Mary worked at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan in numerous positions, including floor nurse, assistant director of nursing, infection control manager, in-service director, and safety coordinator until her retirement. During Mary’s retirement, she continued caring for her community and helped at the Breckenridge Senior Center and Park Manor as a sub cook.
A mutual friend introduced Mary to Duane Loll, and she attended many of his baseball games where she watched him fastpitch. They were married on December 31, 1960, at St. Phillips Church in Hankinson, for almost 60 years before his death in 2020. The couple was blessed with three beautiful daughters. Together, they owned and operated “Loll’s Resort” on Pickerel Lake, MN, for over 30 years. Mary and her girlfriends enjoyed planning vacations.
She was an incredible cook and ensured no one left her home hungry. Mary wrote down recipes and read numerous cookbooks; she was best known for her soups and dumplings. She was the glue that held her family together and adored spending time with her loved ones. Often spoiling the grands with ice-cream and sprinkles. Mary was independent and solution-oriented; she actively listened and provided straightforward guidance to help in troubling moments. Life made Mary strong; she drew strength and relied on her faith as a firm foundation and gracefully exemplified this to her family.
Mary will be greatly missed by her loving daughters, Kathie (George) Buchholz, Cheryl (Steve) Ziegelmann, and Janette Hasse; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Karen Dohmen, Jim Erb, and Robert Erb; sister-in-law, Diane Loll; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Duane Loll; parents, Adolf and Marguerite Erb; brother, Richard Erb; and grandsons, Jonathan and Justin Krause.
