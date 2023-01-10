Mary Lyngaas

Mary L. Lyngaas, 95, of Moorhead, MN, formerly of Campbell, MN, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Eventide on Eighth, Moorhead MN.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?