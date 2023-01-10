Mary L. Lyngaas, 95, of Moorhead, MN, formerly of Campbell, MN, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Eventide on Eighth, Moorhead MN.
Mary Lou Klindt was born September 21, 1927, the daughter of Johannes and Antonia (Fanslow) Klindt, in Lockhart, MN. The family moved to a farm near Campbell where Mary was raised and attended school.
On June 10, 1945, she was united in marriage to Clayton “Bud” Lyngaas at Vukku Lutheran Church, rural Foxhome, MN. They made their home on the Lyngaas family farm where they farmed and raised their family. Mary and Bud were a team who did everything together and enjoyed sixty-eight years of married life. In 2006, they moved to Fergus Falls, MN, and in 2011 moved to Linden Tree Circle at Eventide in Moorhead. After Bud died in 2013, Mary lived in memory care facilities.
Mary was a hardworking farm wife who provided invaluable help on the farm performing a wide variety of farm duties, all the while taking care of her family. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was a longtime member of Vukku Lutheran Church where she helped in many capacities. Community and school functions filled many years for Mary and Bud.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Cheeri (Darrel) Hestdalen, Fargo, ND, and Charlotte (Rick) Quam, Moorhead, MN; daughter-in-law, Brenda (John) Schander, Payson, AZ; grandchildren, Kirsten Hestdalen and her children, Cora, Peter and Anders, Jans (Tiffeny) Hestdalen and their children, Reegan and Rafe, Michelle (Ryan) Mullikin and their daughters, Shelby and Megan, Eric (Jami) Deal and their children Ethan, Dylann, Lauren and Alexa, Jessica Lyngaas-Clark(Chris Clark) and their children, Levi (Cassidy) Lyngaas, Lucas (Melissa) and daughter Laken Lyngaas and Morgan (Cole) and son Elliott Probinzino, Lisa (Todd) Berg and their children Lane (McKenzie) Berg, Wade Berg and Casey Lyngaas. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton “Bud”; son, Larry; grandson, Lance; and two infant children. She was the last of fifteen siblings from a blended family.
A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held in the early part of the Summer of 2023.
