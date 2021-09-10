Mary Marquette, age 70, Fergus Falls, formerly of Alexandria, passed away peacefully in her home on August 22, 2021.
Mary Alice Marquette was born on May 6, 1951, as the daughter of Lawrence Marquette and Bonnie Hood. Mary grew up in Osakis, before moving to Alexandria and graduating in 1969 from Jefferson Senior High School. Mary enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, taking long walks, collecting interesting memorabilia and listening to classic rock ‘n’ roll music. Mary moved to Fergus Falls, where she was employed for over 30 years at Productive Alternatives.
Mary is survived by two sisters, Betty (Marquette) Keller of Alexandria and Kathy (Marquette) Rolfes of Evansville. Her four nephews and one niece, Tony (Julie) Keller of Rice, Kris (Keller) and David Weber of Sauk Centre, Jamie Keller of Burnsville, and Frank Keller of St. Cloud. Two great-nieces, Jazmine (Tyler) Nesvik of Macon, Missouri, Devyn Olson of Alexandria, and two great-nephews, Everett Keller of Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, and Elijah Keller of St. Cloud.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Marquette and her mother, Bonnie Hood, two brothers, John Marquette and Jim Marquette.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held Saturday, September 25. For more information, please contact her niece, Kris Weber at 320-491-0961.
Arrangements made with Glinde-Nilson Funeral Home.
