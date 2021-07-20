Mary Sara Milton, 92, of Fergus Falls died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at PioneerCare.
She was born on May 9, 1929, in Fergus Falls to Robert and Ina (Lien) McInnis. She grew up in Fergus Falls where she attended and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. She furthered her education and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in teaching. Following her college graduation she began her teaching career in Billings, Montana, and then returned to Fergus Falls where she taught junior high and senior high English for many years. After she retired from day-to-day teaching, she continued to substitute teach.
On December 27, 1956, she married George Milton at the Federated Church in Fergus Falls. The couple made Fergus Falls their home. George and Mary loved to travel and visited almost every state in the United States and also traveled internationally. During their retirement they enjoyed many winters in Arizona.
She was a member of Federated Church in Fergus Falls and sang in the choir. She was also involved with Dollars for Scholars and Women’s Club. Mary enjoyed reading, playing piano, playing bridge, playing golf and spending time at the lake cabin. She also performed in musicals at M State in Fergus Falls and volunteered at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George (2000); daughter, Sara; and sister, Helen McInnis.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Charles (Bryan Bope) Milton of Minneapolis and Robert (Donna Koren) Milton of St. Paul; one granddaughter, Bridget Keller of Rosemount and one grandson, Jonathan Koren of Minneapolis.
Memorials preferred to Federated Church in Fergus Falls, Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, or PioneerCare of Fergus Falls.
Visitation: 4 – 6 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service: 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
Please refer back to Mary’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
Clergy: Rev. Dr. Douglas Dent.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences can be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.