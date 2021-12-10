Mary Margaret (Stock) Moe, 83, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Pioneer Cottages in Fergus Falls.
Mary was born October 25, 1938, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Dunlap) Stock. She was baptized and confirmed at Federated Church in Fergus Falls. She attended school in Fergus Falls, graduating in 1956.
On January 25, 1959, she married Wallace Moe at the Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
Upon graduating from high school, she was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company until 1978. She was a life member of the Federated Church and also a lifetime member of the Fergus Falls Eagles Auxiliary, serving as president and banquet coordinator for many years.
Mary enjoyed her family and grandchildren who she loved to care for. She enjoyed music, spending time at the lake entertaining family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteer work for Meals by Wheels and Federated Church. She loved to have coffee with her friends. Wallace and Mary enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Arthur and Helen Stock; son, Kevin Moe, and sisters, Phoebe Loomer, Beverly Bach and Geraldine Johnson
Mary is survived by her husband, Wallace of Fergus Falls; daughters, Cynthia Moe and Barbara Meder of Fergus Falls; three grandchildren, Marcus (Rebekah) Meder, Courtney (Marc) Runningen and Jennifer (Josh) Hicks; six great-grandchildren, Keira, Graham, Lydia, Johanna, Maila and Mokia, and sister, Patricia Jacobson.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. Doctor Douglas Dent.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
