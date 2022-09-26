Mary N. Lakie-Hermann

Mary Josephine Nelson Lakie-Hermann, 94, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Mary is a former resident of Davis, California and Macomb, Illinois. Mary was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota on October 28, 1925 to Alfred John Nelson and Thea Martinson Nelson. She grew up in Fergus Falls and Barnesville, Minnesota. Mary married William (Bill) Lakie in Barnesville on March 21, 1948. Following Bill’s death, she married George Hermann on January 25, 1993.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?