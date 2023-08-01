Mary Neuman, 79, of Wadena, formerly of Ottertail died, Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Meadows Memory Care in Wadena.
Mary Kathleen Rude was born May 24, 1944 in Seattle, Washington. Her parents were Alvin and Amanda Rude of Dalton, MN. Mary graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1963. Mary met James “Jim” Neuman at a dance at Balmoral on Ottertail Lake in 1960. They fell in love and were married September 14, 1963. Which was just shy of 60 years of wonderful life together. Their marriage was blessed with three sons.
Mary supported Jim in his career endeavors. They moved from Fergus Falls in 1964 to Fairfax, MN where she was a secretary at Fairfax Ford until 1967. They moved to Grove City, MN while Jim worked in the education field until 1970. Raymond, MN was the next adventure. Mary was very busy being the mother of three boys and wife duties of Jim, now superintendent of the school.
In 1973 they packed up and moved back to Fergus Falls where Mary got her real estate broker license at Lake Region Realty. It was 1973 when they bought their first cabin on Ottertail Lake. Mary enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing, and had the most beautiful gardens. Mary was talented, she dabbled in painting pictures and fixed and repaired anything and everything around the cabin.
The next 22 years were spent in Zumbrota, MN driving back to Ottertail Lake most weekends in the summer. The lake was in their hearts and they had a great time. Mary retired with Jim in 1998 and then bought a home in The Village in Florida where they wintered until 2015, enjoying time with many friends.
Mary loved to dance; nothing could keep her in her chair when music was playing. Especially the song, “Proud Mary.”
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, and her youngest son, Reid.
Mary is survived by her husband, James Neuman of Ottertail; son, Kirk (Brenda) of Faribault and Judd of Panama City Beach, FL; one grandson, Dakota of Dodge Center, and sister-in-law, Connie Vallevand and her husband, Vern of Fergus Falls.
Mary was a kind and giving woman to her family and so, so many friends!
Arrangements pending with Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
