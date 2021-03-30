Memorial services will be held for Mary Perius, age 54, of Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Mary’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Perius as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.