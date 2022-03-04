Mary Susan “Sue” Arnold, age 74 of Maple Lake, MN, passed away on February 28, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Norman and Marian Worum; nephew Kyle Clayton; and beloved dog Buddy. Survived by her beloved husband, Thomas Arnold; daughters, Stefani LeGrand and her daughters Amira, Alexa, and Trina; and Jennifer (Todd) Reiter and their daughter Olivia; stepson, Chris (Margo) Arnold and their daughter; stepdaughter, Angie Patch and her two sons; siblings, Tom (Renee) Worum and their children Kim, Bud and Kate; Sally (Pete Gombos) Worum and her son Chris, Sandy (Mike) Clayton and their children Casey and Tyler, Chuck (Shannon) Worum and their daughter Amy. Sue was a Northwest Flight Attendant and later a mortgage banker until her retirement. In her retirement she enjoyed travel, camping, fishing and family. Her smile will be missed by all who loved and knew her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel 763-295-2918 (www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com) Service to be held at a future date.
