Maryann Althoff, 88, of Breckenridge, MN, died Monday April 17, 2023 at St. Catherine’s Living Center.
A Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday April 21, 2023, at 11:30 am at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, ND. Her family received friends on Friday April 21, 2023 beginning at 9:00 am.
Maryann Rita Huelsman was born June 28, 1934, at home in Foxhome, MN. She was the eighth of nine children born to Raymond and Winnie (Cudd) Huelsman.
Maryann grew up in a very loving Catholic family where faith, high morals, and work ethics were taught to her verbally and by examples by her parents and older siblings. Growing up she enjoyed many games in the family’s big yard with her siblings and the neighborhood children. She attended grades 1-8 in Foxhome (District 55), the school, no longer there, was only a block from her home. She attended Breckenridge Public High School and graduated in 1952. Maryann worked for a short time at a law firm in Fergus Falls and decided secretarial work was not the career she wanted to pursue.
On June 2, 1955, Maryann married Norbert Althoff at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Foxhome. They lived and farmed one mile north of Mooreton, ND. Norbert died November 26, 1955 at St. John’s Hospital in Fargo, ND. Maryann left Norbert’s family home and returned to Foxhome to spend time with her family.
In September 1956 she attended the Minnesota Teacher Training Department at Fergus Falls and graduated in May 1957. Upon graduating, Maryann accepted the position as teacher for grades 1-4 in the two-room school at Almora MN, where she taught for three years. She taught at District 1396 near Perham, MN, where she once again taught grades 1-4 and then grades 1-3. After five years, she resigned to attend Moorehead State College to get her degree in Education. After only one day of college her mother suddenly passed away. Maryann dropped out of college to be with her dad during this sad and difficult time. She took night classes offered in Fergus Falls and Breckenridge, MN to continue her education.
In 1967 she accepted the position to teach grades 1-2 at Doran, MN. Maryann continued teaching at Doran after Doran and Breckenridge consolidated. She continued to teach at the Breckenridge Elementary School after the closure of Doran School. She taught first grade until she retired in 1992 after 33 years of teaching.
Maryann taught Religion at St. Joseph’s Church in Foxhome, MN and at St. John’s Church in Wahpeton for many years. After retiring from teaching, she tutored many children in reading and math. Maryann loved each child she taught as if each child was her own.
She is survived by two brothers, Arlo Huelsman, rural Foxhome, MN, Raymond (Barbara) Huelsman, Sellersburg, IN; sister-in-law, Emma Huelsman, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norbert; three brothers, Lone Huelsman, Allen Huelsman, and Henry Huelsman; three sisters, Charlotte Corell, Sr. Elaine Huelsman OSF and Louise Haarstad; 4 sisters-in-law, Doris Huelsman, Val Huelsman, Boise, ID, Betty Huelsman, Turtle Lake, ND, Peggy Huelsman; brothers-in-law, Richard Haarstad, Roscoe Corell, Omaha, NE; 4 nephews, Roscoe “Punky” Corell, Kevin Huelsman, Michael Haarstad, and Ron Corell.
Maryann will always be loved and remembered as a wonderful sister, aunt, friend, and teacher. She was a very special person to all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Carmelite monastery in Wahpeton, ND or Hospice or charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, ND.