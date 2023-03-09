Maryanne Rath, 74, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, March 6, 2023 at her residence.
Maryanne Liggett was born January 19, 1949 to Wayne and Anne (Naujoks) Liggett in Sherman, TX. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Academy and Sherman High School, graduating in 1966. She then attended Austin College in Sherman, TX, earning her Master’s in Education in 1990.
She worked as a credit card clerk at American Bank of Texas, and held various other jobs throughout her life, including computer coding, hospital clerk, dietary aide, child care, housekeeping, and clerical work.
Maryanne volunteered at Lake Region Hospital and the Pioneer Home. She enjoyed puzzles, word games, brain teezers, and spooky movies.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Wayne and Anne; brothers, Wayne and Wally Liggett, and sister, Judy Crow.
Maryanne is survived by her daughter, Michele (Travis) Martinson of Fergus Falls; two sons, Michael Rath and David Rath, both of Sherman, TX; grandchildren, Karissa (Stephen) Davis of Clinton, TN, Daniel Stueve of Bloomington, Mariah (Cody) Ellis of Springfield, OR, Erika Rath of Lewisville, TX, and Emelie Rath of Sherman, TX; siblings, Werner Liggett of Flower Mound, TX, Frank Liggett of Sherman, TX, Gary Liggett of Sherman, TX, Danny Liggett of Oklahoma, and Kathy (Rob) Black of Corpus Christi, TX, and Winston and Yoshi.
Mass of Christian Burial: 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
