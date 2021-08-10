Mason Joe Weston was born March 23, 2010 at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak,Iowa. Mason was a sweet boy and loved everyone. Mason is survived by his loving mother Christina Marie Weston. Aunt and godmother, Robin Welch of Iowa, uncle and godfather, Billy Joe Karwal of Alexandria. Cousins: Steph Karwal of Illinois, Dillon Karwal of Red Oak, Iowa, Steven Karwal of Alexandria, and Brittany Karwal of Los Angeles,California. There are no services planned at this time.
