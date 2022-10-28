Matthew Goldenstein, 44, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, unexpectedly at his residence.
Matthew Paul Goldenstein was born January 8, 1978 in Montevideo, to David Goldenstein and Georgine Peppersack. As an infant the family moved to Fisher, MN where his father was a teacher. He was baptized in Fisher. They later moved to Elizabeth and Matthew graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School. Over the years he held a variety of jobs in construction and manufacturing.
He enjoyed snowmobiling and deer hunting, and was an avid Vikings fan. Matthew loved spending time with his son when he could.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Leo and Irene Goldenstein and Arthur and Berniece Peppersack.
Matthew is survived by his son, Zavier Goldenstein and Zavier’s half-brother, Aiden Striffler both of Fergus Falls; his mother and step-father, Georgine (Donald) Melaas of Fergus Falls; sister, Jennifer (Dawit) Korme of Burnsville; two brothers, Neal Goldenstein of Fergus Falls and Ryan (Elizabeth) Goldenstein of Osewago, IL; his father, David Goldenstein of New Mexico, and three nieces, Jasmine, Alexis, and Danica.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Rock Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Elbow Lake.
Clergy: Reverend Kate Bruns.
Interment: Rock Prairie Cemetery, rural Elbow Lake.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone