Matthew (Matt) Schriver, 55, formerly of Fergus Falls passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on December 29, 2022 in Arlington, Washington.
Born August 10, 1967 to James and Claudia (Johnson) Schriver in Detroit Lakes, MN. He moved with his parents to Fergus Falls in 1968 where he grew up. He attended Jefferson Elementary and FFHS, graduating in 1985. After high school he moved to Arizona and California for college earning his MS in Psychology (Family Counseling) from Cal State Northridge in 1997.
He moved to Arlington, Washington in 2012 and married the love of his life Monica on January 1, 2022.
Preceding him in death: father James Schriver, grandparents; Allan and Clara Johnson and Agnes and Walter Schriver. Aunts: Carol Cassidy and Judy Schriver. Uncle: Gene Dohrer and cousin Tish Cassidy.
Survived by his loving wife Monica and their little dog Sweet Pea( Arlington, WA.) Mother, Claudia Schriver (Fergus Falls), sister Andrea Schriver Wilson(Brian) & their sons Riley and Ben Wilson( Phoenix, Arizona),(brother Dan (Mara) Schriver & their son Sam Schriver( St Paul), Uncle; Tom Cassidy & son Allan (Tangee) Cassidy(Bloomington), Aunt; Barb Dohrer & sons Gene, Jim & Jack Dohrer (Fergus Falls) and Matt's wife Monica's loving family in Washington and California.
