Matthew Sterns, 83, of Fergus Falls died Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Matthew George Sterns was born on January 30, 1937, to Albert and Hazel (Foshaug) Sterns, at his grandparents’ home in Dalton. He attended grade school in Dalton, high school in Fergus Falls and graduated from Ashby High School in 1955. Matt enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on June 14, 1955, and was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Duluth air base in Duluth, and Thule air base in Greenland in engineering equipment maintenance. He received his honorable discharge on February 3, 1959, and remained in the Air Force Reserve until June 13, 1963.
Matthew and Geraldine Anderson were married on June 29, 1966, in Sisseton, South Dakota. They lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, moved to Dalton in January of 1967, and then to Fergus Falls in 2011. Matt worked as a carpenter in construction in Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Dalton. In 1970, he purchased his own truck, doing over the road trucking, and later drove for various companies. He enjoyed playing cards especially pinochle, solitaire and cribbage, playing bingo, and vegetable and flower gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; two children, Robert (Ardel) Sterns of Dalton and Theresa (Shane) Parker of Rockledge, Florida; three grandchildren, Megan (Anthony Atonio) Sterns, Mitchell (Colby Barnes) Sterns and Jackson (Kayla Thomas) Parker; two great-grandchildren, Kerra Sterns-Atonio and Taemon Atonio; and by numerous relatives and friends. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hazel Sterns.
CDC guidelines of social distancing and face masks worn will be followed.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
The Rev. Paul Snyder will officiate.
Military honors provided by Peterson-Tripp American Legion Post 357 of Ashby.
Interment will be at Our Saviors Cemetery by Dalton.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: GlendeNilson.com.