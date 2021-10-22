Mavis Henderson
1923-2021
Mavis Annabelle Henderson, 98, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at LB Broen Home surrounded by her girls.
Mavis was born October 6, 1923, in Carpio, North Dakota, to Harry and Altha (Story) Graff, the 14th of 15 children. After her mother’s death in 1927, she was raised by her older siblings, helping with their children and milking cows. She graduated from Donnybrook High School in Donnybrook, North Dakota, in 1940. Mavis was a longtime member of Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church, Dalton.
On July 18, 1942, Mavis married the love of her life, Dean Foster Henderson in Sydney, Montana. They were blessed with five girls; Joan, Peggy, Debby, Julie and Jeri. Dean and Mavis made their home in Grandville, North Dakota, Doyon, North Dakota, Dalton, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Crookston, until Dean’s retirement from BNSF Railway in 1980. Retirement found Dean and Mavis living on Long Lake, Ottertail, during the summer and wintering in Vernonia, Oregon. In 1982, Dean and Mavis moved back to Dalton.
Mavis was known as the “Donut Lady.” She loved sharing her drop donuts with neighbors, friends and family. She loved music. She was 4 the first time she provided special music in church. She continued to share her talents in churches across the area up until her 90th birthday. She enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, traveling and rocking new babies. She always had a smile and a hug to share. Family was most important to Mavis and she never turned down an opportunity to spend time with those she loved most.
Mavis was preceded in death by her parents; 14 siblings; her beloved husband of 48 years, Dean; daughters, Peggy Olson and Deborah Gunderson; and son-in-law, Allen Ricks.
Survivors include her daughters, Joan (Charles) Swendsrud, Julie Henderson and Jeri Ricks, all of Fergus Falls; sons-in-law, Charles Olson, Brooklyn Park, and Glen Gunderson, Dalton; grandchildren, Heidi (Paul) Hoff, Peter (Jill) Swendsrud, Susan (Bob) Thormodson, Tony (Amy) Swendsrud, Kim (Mark) Metcalfe, Heather (Jim) Saunders, Dena (Brandon) Barker, Darin (Katie) Gunderson, Craig (Trish) Olson, Danette (Paul) DeCock, Kelly (Jeff) Peterson, Lance (Molly) Ricks and Blake (Justine) Ricks; 27 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Blessed by the memory of Mavis Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to LB Homes of Fergus Falls.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service: 11 a.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church, Dalton.
Clergy: Rev. Mark Johnson.
Interment: Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
