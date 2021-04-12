Melissa (Mel) Marie Garcia, 42 years young, of Moorhead, died unexpectedly in her home Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021.
Melissa was born on February 3, 1979, to Michael and Karen Kayser in St. Louis Park.
In 2002, Melissa married Johnny Garcia in Fergus Falls. They had two daughters, Rhiannon Louise Garcia and Jazmine Marie Garcia.
She attended Morning Son Christian School during her early years as a child and then later graduated from Fergus Falls Public Schools, receiving her high school diploma in 1997.
Melissa was known as a people person, a social butterfly, and always found joy in caring for others. She worked many years with different companies in Fergus Falls, taking care of the developmentally disabled. During her last years, she worked for Churches United Homeless Shelter in Moorhead. In pursuing this career, she felt like she finally had found what she truly loved doing, her passion and her purpose in life.
Melissa’s happiness was music. She loved to dance, sing and play her very own guitar for everyone to hear. Melissa was very creative and artistic. She enjoyed drawing and painting with her daughter, and taking the family dog, Morkis Paulson, on walks. She always cherished quality time spent with those who she loved the most.
Preceding her in death were her father, Michael Kayser; stepfather, Norman Everson; grandfather, Gordon Bjerkness; grandmother, Dorthy Bjerkness, and uncle, Robert Kihne.
Melissa is survived by her mother, Karen South of Underwood; children, Rhiannon Garcia of Moorhead, and Jazmine Garcia of Moorhead.
Blessed be the memory of Melissa Garcia.
Celebration of life will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene 1319 N. Cleveland Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, at a later date.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.