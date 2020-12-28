Melissa Sorenson, 45, of Fergus Falls, died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home.
Melissa May Sorenson was born on October 26, 1975, in Herington, Kansas, the daughter of Scott and Donna (Fults) Sorenson. Her father was in the military and the family moved around to various locations, and Melissa completed her high school education in Minneapolis.
In 2001, she left Minneapolis moving to Henning, Battle Lake and then to Fergus Falls. Melissa loved tattoos, watching music videos, especially Stephen King based movies and books and she loved to color.
She is survived by two children, Steven Ackley of Fergus Falls and Amanda Sorenson of Vining; two grandchildren, Jordyn and Caleb Sorenson; parents, Scott and Donna Sorenson of Hayward, Wisconsin; grandparents, Donna Fults of Menahga and Gaylord and Dawn Palm of Superior, Wisconsin; and by numerous relatives and friends. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph Fults, Richard and Betty Sorenson; aunt, Verna Fults; and cousin, Shane Fults.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: GlendeNilson.com.