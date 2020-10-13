Melody Dawn Nelsen of Fergus Falls, formerly of Wadena, passed away peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 65.
Preceding her in death were father, Gordon (Doris) Nelsen; mother, Charlotte Nelsen (Cowden); brother, Jeffrey Nelsen; sister, Wendy (Allen) Johnson; grandchildren, Thyler and Chase, and her beloved animal companion of 13 years, Angel.
Melody is survived by her sisters, Cheryl (Jim) Riley and Laurie (Jim) Wilcox; her daughters, Heather (Brad) Lehmann and Rayelle Hite; grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Ashton, and Garrett and special friends, Michael and Stephanie Perius.
Melody loved camping at the lake with friends, making a hot meal for others, and listening to others in need. Her list of friends turned family were many.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the DeLagoon shelter closest to the campground. She will be buried at Greenvale Cemetery in Castle Rock, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be sent in her honor to Hospice of the Red River Valley, 1701 38th St. S. Suite 101, Fargo, ND 58103.
Assistance provide by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.