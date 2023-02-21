Melody Shores

Melody Ann Shores, 62, of Elbow Lake, MN died at her home on February 19th, 2023 under hospice care with her family at her side.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?