Melody Ann Shores, 62, of Elbow Lake, MN died at her home on February 19th, 2023 under hospice care with her family at her side.
Melody was born January 10, 1961 in Pelican Rapids, the daughter of Vernon and Maryann (Tolbert) Shores.
Melody worked as a UX architect at the forefront of user experience software design and started her own consulting firm TuneBeach Info Design. She traveled the world to speak and teach in her field.
Melody graduated from Hamline University in 1983 with a bachelor’s in business with a concentration in writing. At Hamline she met her future husband William Osberg whom she married August 27th, 1983 in Fergus Falls. Together they raised three children in Excelsior, MN where they lived for 32 years.
Raised and active in the UCC Church, she found community at Mizpah in Hopkins and later became deeply involved with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Underwood.
She was a violinist, singer, social justice organizer and water protector. She loved the bodies of water in her life whether snorkeling, kayaking, swimming or tubing. One of her greatest joys was to play and create with her extended family.
Melody is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Muretta Scott.
Melody is survived by her husband of 39 years Bill Osberg; children: Christopher, Andrew, and Allison Osberg; sisters: Lucie Shores (Pop) McCommon, Colleen Morton; brothers: Nathan Shores and Tim Shores; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Celebration of Life: Saturday February 25th, 2023 at 1pm at the Unitarian Church of Underwood, MN. We invite you to wear colorful clothing and to contribute a dish for our potluck reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Unitarian Church of Underwood.
