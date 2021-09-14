Melvin (Mel) Wendell Haynes passed away on November 10, 2020, at the age of 79, at his home in Fergus Falls.
Melvin was born the youngest of five children to Clarence & Ruth Haynes on February 18, 1941. He graduated from Lancaster Highschool in 1959. Not long after, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany until he left the military. He came home to marry Beverly Jean Ingeman in 1965 and made a home in Crookston. He then worked for Bellphones as a lineman in Crookston. In 1968, Mel and Beverly had a son, Kelly. In a few years they relocated to Marshall, where Mel got a job at Southwest State University in the electrical engineering department.
Once in Marshall, they had a daughter, Beth, in 1973. The Haynes family stayed in Marshall for the next twenty-some years, where the kids graduated high school and many dear friends were made. There were years of epic camping trips, dinner parties, musicals, vegetable gardens, plays and fostering animals for the Humane Society. Melvin found his “soft spot” fostering kittens and puppies, and over the years a big handful or two ended up staying instead of being adopted out.
After retiring from Southwest State, Mel and Bev eventually relocated to Fergus Falls (where they were conveniently located between their son in St. Cloud and daughter in Fargo. In Fergus Falls, Mel did lots of “retired guy stuff.” He enjoyed going to small town church dinners and exploring new places that, by chance, had a new bakery to discover. He volunteered for the humane society and always helped them by delivering supplies they needed on a weekly basis. One perk about Fergus Falls, — it was close to their favorite State Park, Maplewood, and also the Annual Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag. Melvin and the family had been going to Maplewood religiously for 20-plus years and now it was only a short drive away. There were years of watching the leaves change colors in the fall and listening to the loons out on Grass Lake.
In 2010, Beverly died from complications from stomach cancer. Mel was discouraged and sad but kept doing things that he and Bev had enjoyed, in her memory. He still helped the humane society and kept on camping. In the last few years, as his health was failing and he stubbornly refused to move into assisted living, he wanted to stay home with his cats and be home with his memories until he passed. He got his wish. He is now in that everafter place, on an eternal camping trip with Beverly and all his beloved pets they had over the years.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Beverly; parents, Clarence and Ruth Haynes; brothers, Rodney and Myron Haynes; and a myriad of special dog and cat companions he had over the years.
Melvin is survived by his children; Kelly (Beth) Haynes of St. Cloud, Beth (Chris) Watt of Stevensville, Montana; grandson, Nikolas of St. Cloud; sisters, Marjorie Johnson of Hallock and Elaine Knutson of Lancaster.
No formal burial or church service has been planned. Instead, we are having a little memorial/ celebration of life at Lancaster Covenant Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021.from 1-3 p.m.