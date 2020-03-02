Memorial services will be held for Melvin McGowan, age 87, of Ottertail, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Ottertail with the Rev. Ricardo Alcoser officiating. The hymns will be sung by the congregation, accompanied by Rosalie Alcoser. Special music will be provided by Pam Schultze. The Urnbearer will be Jordan Hagel. Masonic funeral rites will be provided by the Perham Masonic Lodge #157. Melvin was laid to rest in Ottertail Union Cemetery, Ottertail.
Melvin John McGowan was born on December 6, 1932, at home in Rush Lake Township, rural Ottertail. His parents were the late Walter and Hortense (Larson) McGowan. Melvin attend school in Ottertail and Perham. He took employment at Land O’ Lakes at the age of 19 and then McGowan Clearing and Sodding along highways. This turned into McGowan Construction Company where they worked on sewers and fencing along state highways in Minnesota.
In August of 1961, Melvin was united in marriage with Carol Brink in Watertown, South Dakota. In 1982, Melvin’s neighbors petitioned to have a lake name after him. Melvin enjoyed his work and retired in 2016.
On February 27, 2020, Melvin passed away peacefully at his home in Ottertail at 87 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Preceding Melvin in death were his parents, Walter and Hortense; son, John.
Melvin is a member of the Zuhrah Shrine and a member of the Perham Masonic Lodge #157 since January 13, 1965. He also enjoyed deer hunting with family and friends.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol McGowan of Ottertail; children: Janet, Sam, Kathy, Letty, Walter and Kim; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marleen; his Masonic brothers and his church family.
