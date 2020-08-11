Melvin Elmer Nord, age 84, of Mill Street Residence passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Pioneer Care Center, Fergus Falls.
Melvin was born January 4, 1936 to George and Mabel (Shirley) Nord on the family farm, just outside of Rothsay. He attended school until the eighth grade, and then helped on the family farm. On October 6, 1962, he married Dorothy Delores (Baglien) Nord. She passed away May 3, 1992.
Melvin worked on the railroad, and then as a milk truck driver, serving area farmers, hauling milk to creameries in Elizabeth and Perham until his retirement. Melvin enjoyed playing cards, dice, bingo and a good game of pool. He loved his family, friends and Sunday drives especially with an ice cream cone at the end.
He enjoyed being of service to others. He was a former Elizabeth Fire Department volunteer and an Elizabeth Sportsman club member.
He was known to ask everyone “want a mint?’ saying it so fast that it came out in one word “wannamint?” He would persist until he provided you with one, possibly making a friend in the process.
Melvin is proceeded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Gordon, Harley, Orville, Arnold, Glen, an infant brother and several sisters- and brothers-in-law.
He is survived by two daughters, Cheri (Douglas) Nettleton, LeAnn Nord and two sons, Lance (Angela) Nord, Todd Nord, all of Fergus Falls. He was also blessed with the love of grandchildren Benjamin (Amy Collins) Nettleton, Peter (Melissa Bjornson) Nettleton, Kelly Nord, Josiah, Jeremiah, Faith and Hope Nord, Tony, Tara, Trenton (Marion) Motz and Trisha Nord, eight great-grandchildren, one brother, Gilman Nord of Fergus Falls, two sisters, Clarice Nelson of Rothsay, Margaret Rickman of Imperial, Missouri, several sisters- and a brother-in-law and his Mill Street family.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Augustana Lutheran Cemetery in Elizabeth.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
A livestream of the service will be available under Melvin’s obituary the day of the graveside.