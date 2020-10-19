Mercedes Kinn passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Home in Battle Lake, where she was a resident since 2012.
She was born March 20, 1916, in Rosholt, South Dakota, to Casper and Bridget Kitzman. She attended Aberdeen Teachers College and taught in rural Roberts County, South Dakota, before her marriage. Elroy Kinn of Hankinson, North Dakota, and Mercedes were married in 1938. They resided in Hankinson, where Elroy owned and operated Hankinson Auto Company until 1978.
Mercedes was an active member and officer in the Mother’s Clubs of St. Francis Academy and St. Phillips Catholic Church and the Literary Club in Hankinson. Elroy and Mercedes enjoyed their seasonal home in Mesa, Arizona, and their beloved cottage on Ottertail Lake where they entertained many family members and friends over the years. Mercedes was noted as a gracious hostess, a competitive golf and card player, and an enthusiastic traveler. She will be remembered as a good listener, a generous and loyal friend — wise and faithful, and strong in her faith.
She is survived by four children, Paul (Jan) Kinn of Ottertail, Nancy (Bill) Dobrinski of Austin, Texas, Barbara (Willard) Kelchner of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Tom Kinn (Pat Obstarczyk) of St. Cloud; a daughter-in-law, Alane Kinn of Kansas City, Missouri; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy and son, Richard (Rick).
A video of the funeral Mass will be posted on Mercedes’ web page at www.glendenilson.com after the service.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.