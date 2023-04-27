Merla Freng

Merla Freng, age 93, was called home to the Heavenly Father on April 3, 2023, peacefully in her sleep.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?