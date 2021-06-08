Merle Grossman, 96, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls under the care of their staff, Hospice of the Red River Valley, and Merle’s loving family. Through the challenging time of COVID, the family visited Merle as much as allowed, initially through window visits and phone calls, and more recently through in-person visits limited to one or two at a time, to provide compassionate care and to say goodbye.
Merle Delaine was born June 21, 1924, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of William Earl and Florence (Richards) Grossman. He was baptized and confirmed in Pelican Rapids. Merle attended a country school and later graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1942. Merle served in the United States Army during World War II being stationed in the Philippines and also in Korea after the war was done. Returning home after his military duty he studied Agronomy and continued to farm with his father near Pelican Rapids.
On September 24, 1950, he was united in marriage with Lillian Beckman near Erhard, Minnesota. Merle farmed full-time until 1969 when he started a career with Ripley Construction Inc. He continued to farm part-time until 1979. He worked for Ripley Construction for 23 years until 1992. After his construction career, he would assist Lillian with maintaining and cleaning residences and lake cabins.
Merle was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pelican Rapids, serving as an usher and maintenance technician. He also was a member of VFW Post 5252 and the color guard.
Merle enjoyed dancing, reading, playing cards and building life sized toys like merry-go-rounds, swings, monkeybars, and zip lines. He also enjoyed hearing stories from his grandchildren about their lives and activities and would often smile as he watched his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play, swim and laugh.
Merle is survived by his children: Evie Beste and Pearl (Jim) Schultz, Pelican Rapids, Karen (Brad) Feir, Moorhead, daughter-in-law, Shelly Kannianen, Stanley, North Dakota, Glen (Karen) Grossman, Blaine, Marie (Brad) Mollner, Long Prairie, Ruth (Dale) Hetland, Fargo, and Kathy Gross, Moorhead; 25 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Eugene (Linda) Beckman, Chisholm; and many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lillian, son, Alan and two infant sons; grandson, Troy Schultz; son-in-law, Brian Gross; lifelong friend, Junior Albright, and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, Erhard, from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Evie Beste officiating. Luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be 3 p.m. at Lake View Cemetery in Pelican Rapids with full military honors by Pelican Rapids VFW Post 5252 and American Legion Post 17.
Funeral Home: Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.