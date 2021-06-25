Merle “Scotty” Scott, 102, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Minnesota Veterans Home. A memorial service is being planned for early fall – his favorite season.
Merle Kenneth Scott (“Scotty”) was born March 25, 1919 on his family’s farm in Orwell Township, the youngest of 10 children born to Bert and Elizabeth (Brendecke) Scott. In 1941, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Oakland, California (2nd Battalion, 217 Coast Artillery) when Pearl Harbor was attacked. After being transferred to Camp Hood, Texas, he was honorably discharged in 1945 and awarded several medals, including a World War II Victory Medal.
After moving back to Fergus Falls, Scotty sold candy to local stores in the area for the Curtiss Candy Company. In the 1950s, with Emily, his wife, he started Scott’s Jobbing, wholesaling candy to stores throughout the region. In the 1970s he sold that business and then worked in the grocery business for several years before retiring.
Scotty loved to hunt deer, geese, ducks and pheasant; his family always enjoyed eating wild game together. At 60, he took up bow hunting, saying this was a bit “more fair” to the deer. After getting his last deer at 95, he decided to stop, saying “it’s crazy to continue hunting” beyond that age.
For many years, he enjoyed summers with his family at their cottage on Ottertail Lake and frequently welcomed people to visit them there. Together with friends, they enjoyed bowling, playing cards and yard darts. He was an active member of OLV church and for years helped out with the Friday fish fry events during Lent.
Scotty remained in his home on Summit Avenue even after Emily passed, until he was 99 years old. After that, he moved to Mill Street Residence, then under hospice to Woodland Lodge and finally to the Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. His family is grateful to the staff at each of these places and LB Hospice who gave him such loving care. Survivors include daughters, Jeanne, Mary, grandson, Jason, their spouses and a granddaughter, Sutton. He also left behind many nieces, nephews, special friend Lois Kern and many dear friends. Preceding him in death: his wife, Emily (Spies), son, Jim, parents, Bert and Elizabeth Scott, sisters/brothers - Ethel (Wenino), Walter (Ann), Gaylord (Ruth), Glen (Ruth), Clifford (Violet), Eunice (Loberg), Laura (Cole), Blanche (Sundberg), their spouses and brother Lyle Scott; sister-in-law and her spouse - Evelyn (Don Corliss); two brothers-in-law and their spouses – Cyril (Ethel) Spies and George (Laura) Spies.
To send sympathy cards to his family: Glende-Nilson 301 East Washington Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Scotty loved wildlife, nature and the great outdoors. Memorial donations are suggested to organizations that preserve wildlife habitat. Two suggestions:
Friends of the Prairie Wetlands – Fergus Falls https://www.friendsofprairiewetlands.com/.
Minnesota Land Trust – protects natural lands and water throughout the State of Minnesota, including locations in Otter Tail County. https://mnland.org/protect-land/.