Merwin Adams, 100, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Merwin Adams was born on August 26, 1922, to Albert and Mary (Shelden) Adams in Wendell, MN. He attended country school in Grant County and graduated from Glenwood High School in 1940. He enjoyed pitching for the Wendell town baseball team. In 1947 Merwin married Marion Johnson. He farmed on the family homestead and founded Adams Seed with his brother Alan in the 1950s. He and Marion raised six girls on the farm before retiring in Fergus Falls in 1986. In 2005 he married Catherine Olson and began spending winters in Mesa, AZ. He was an active, lifelong member of Lawrence Presbyterian Church. Merwin enjoyed reading, meeting new people, visiting with family and friends, travel, sharing stories of his past, woodworking, gardening, and caring for the land.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Marion, daughters Janet (Jerry) Neupert and Lucile; his parents Albert and Mary; and siblings Clarice (Gerald) Lacey, Donald (Marcine), Irene, and Alan (Ramona). He is survived by his wife Catherine Olson-Adams; daughters Ione (Erik Senuty) of Bellingham, WA; Gail (Lars Kvam) of Dombas, Norway; Faith (Eric Hanson) of Minneapolis; and Brenda of Minneapolis; grandchildren Shevaun (Jan), Erich (Stephanie), Elisabeth, Evan, Martin, Abby, Madeline, and Karl; and great-grandchildren Klara, Declan, Valerie, and Cassandra.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Lawrence Presbyterian Church, rural Wendell, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Kevin Patch.
Interment: Lawrence Presbyterian Cemetery, Wendell, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
