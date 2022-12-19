Michael Amund Haarstad of Dalton, MN passed away in his home on Monday, December 12th at the age of 68. He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise Haarstad, father, Richard Haarstad, and son, Amund Haarstad. He is survived by eight children, daughters Melissa (Paul) Peterson, Emilyn Haugen, Hannah (Glen) Westra, Sadyebeth (Anthony) Rupp, Cholena Haarstad, Addaleigh (Colter) Dufault, Maeve Haarstad and son Lucas Haarstad; 5 siblings, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Mike was born in Fergus Falls to Richard and Louise Haarstad. He attended Our Lady of Victory throughout elementary school and graduated from Fergus Falls High school in 1973. He later went on to earn an Associates of Arts degree of which he was very proud.
Mike was known for his amazing sense of humor. One of the greatest lessons Mike bestowed upon his children was that the best medicine is laughter. So, dad, this one is for you.
Mike was known for his quick wit, kind smile and genuine care for others. He was known to always have a joke to share regardless of how inappropriate it was.
Mike was proud of his farm life, raising horses, livestock, crops, and living off the land! Because of his self-sufficient knowledge, his family longed for nothing, except maybe the day they were done having kids.
Mike had an amazing work ethic, running a successful construction business for over 40 years. And every other year throughout his marriage he was a practicing midwife. Whether working hard or having kids, Mike did it to the max.
An avid outdoorsman, Mike loved having a fish on the line or taking aim at a goose or a big buck. Some of his hunting ventures even made headlines, just ask Glen who still has a couple BBs in his body.
A favorite pastime was allowing his daughters to do full makeovers on him while he was fast asleep. Mike always showed his appreciation by modeling the nail polish on his middle finger.
Mike loved the finest of Brandies, the cheapest of beers, and the most amazing of friendships that spanned decades and lifetimes. Mike’s impact on others is a testament to a life well lived. Mike was one heck of a great guy. He loved with all his heart, had a kind word for everyone, and always had laughter to share.
If given the chance to ask Mike why he left so soon, we could be certain he would cock his head to the side smile big and say “Sorry about that and the starving pygmies in new guinea.”
Dad, no joke, we already miss you dearly.
Visitation: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
