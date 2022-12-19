Michael A. Haarstad

Michael Amund Haarstad of Dalton, MN passed away in his home on Monday, December 12th at the age of 68. He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise Haarstad, father, Richard Haarstad, and son, Amund Haarstad. He is survived by eight children, daughters Melissa (Paul) Peterson, Emilyn Haugen, Hannah (Glen) Westra, Sadyebeth (Anthony) Rupp, Cholena Haarstad, Addaleigh (Colter) Dufault, Maeve Haarstad and son Lucas Haarstad; 5 siblings, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

